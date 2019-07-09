Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance on Monday notified the increase in salaries of civil servants that would be effective from July 2019 as announced in the budget 2019-20.

The government had announced 10 per cent increase in salaries for government employees from grade 1 to 16, including Armed Forces employees.

Meanwhile, it has also increased 5 per cent ad hoc relief for government employees from grade 17 to 20.

However, there would be no increase in salaries for civilian government employees from grade 21 to 22 keeping in view the current economic situation of the country.

“The President has been pleased to sanction with effect from July 1, 2019 and till further orders, an Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2019 to the civil employees of the Federal Government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment as details A) BPS-1 to 16 @ 10 pc of the basic pay B) BPS-17 to 20 @ 5pc of the basic pay,” said an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The amount of Ad-Hoc Relief Allowance 2-10 would be subject to the income tax.

The Allowance would be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave.

Meanwhile, the Allowance would not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting and deputation aboard and would be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting and deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

According to the office memorandum, the term “Basic Pay” for the purpose of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2019 will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increment beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales.

The above Ad-hoc Relief Allowance shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2019-20 by the respective Ministries/divisions/departments and no supplementary grants would be given on this account. It is worth mentioning here that Federal government had also announced to fix the minimum wage at Rs 17,500 per month. Pensions had increased by 10 per cent. The Federal Cabinet has also decided to voluntary 10 per cent cut in salaries.