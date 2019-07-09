Share:

KARACHI - An international conference on “Role of Minorities in Conflict Resolution and Peace in South Asia” would be held at a local hotel on July 10.The conference is being held on Wednesday by the University of Karachi (KU)’s Department of Sociology. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail would be the chief guest while scholars from the United States, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal would shed light on the issue besides presenting their research papers, said a statement on Monday.

The international event aims to bring together the intellectuals from various parts of world and across the country.

The day-long event would start at 9a.m. The conference intends to be an open forum for dialogue on minorities in development, historical context of minorities in South Asian countries, minorities and political homogeneity, minorities and occupational inequalities, minorities and social security, minorities and local law systems of South Asian countries, genocide and minorities movement, minorities and sustainable development goals, minorities and gender empowerment, political manipulation of minorities in South Asia and social discrimination in South Asia.