SIALKOT - Three persons including a woman were killed here, police said. A jobless electrical engineer named Arshad (25) committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in his room in Ban Hajipura locality here on Monday. Reportedly, he was depressed for being unemployed. He was laid to rest at his native graveyard. A large number of locals attended his funeral.

On the other hand, local trader Shehbaz and his wife Sughra Bibi were killed as an over speeding carry box vehicle badly hit their motorcycle, killing them on the spot near Pasrur. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Pasrur THQ Hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating with no arrest so far.