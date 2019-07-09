Share:

HAFIZABAD - A man was shot dead by rivals while a woman drowned in canal in separate incidents here on Monday.

According to police, a landlord of Parr Massu, who recently returned from jail, was shot dead by his rivals. Deceased Ansar Ali Bhatti s/o Allah Yar Bhatti had a longstanding dispute between Aamir, Qaisar and others over land. He was imprisoned in a case and returned to the village a few days ago. The deceased was at his dera when five suspects shot him dead. Police registered a case and shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy. No arrest has been made so far.

On the other hand, a woman drowned after the bike she rode pillion was hit by a car and fell into Jhang Branch Canal near Sukheke. According to rescue sources, Sadi Ahmed s/o of Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Mooan Bhattian village, was on the way to Kot Sarwar on a bike along with his sister Misbah Bibi.

When they reached near Jhan Branch Canal Bridge near Sukheke, a car coming from behind hit the bike. As a result, both the brother and sister along with bike fell into the canal. Rescue 1122 and some villagers rushed to the spot and fished out Sadi Ahmed alive. They were searching for the dead body of Misbah till filing of the report.