Share:

SIALKOT - People of Daska are suffering from a great ordeal due to strike by lawyers against police as the strike entered third day.

The protesting lawyers kept the entry of police stopped into the premises of Daska Bar Association. They did not allow police vans (carrying prisoners from Sialkot District Jail) to enter in Daska Judicial Complex. They also blocked the gates of Daska Judicial Complex.

The protesting lawyers also staged sit-in there in the lawns of the Daska Judicial Complex, and they chanted slogans against local police.

Earlier, in an important meeting held at Daska Bar Association, the local lawyers strongly condemned the harsh, abusive and sluggish aptitude of some police officials including DSP Daska Shahid Warraich with Ansar Waqas Sahi (General Secretary of Daska Bar Association). The lawyers unanimously passed a resolution against Daska police. They announced to ban the entry of police in the premises of Daska Bar Association. They demanded immediate transfer of DSP Daska and other accused police officials. They announced to continue their strike till the transfers of the accused police officials from Daska.