ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Chairman Rana Qasim Noon said on Monday the body would consult the NA speaker and the law ministry on orders for MNA Rana Sanaullah’s production in the next committee meeting.

He was chairing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges when the opposition parties’ members (PPP-P and PML-N) raised the matter that the committee member, Rana Sana, should have been invited in the meeting on production order.

PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter, had been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) over his alleged links with drug traffickers around a week before.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a last federal cabinet, had floated an idea to amend the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly which was agreed by the cabinet members. The cabinet members were of the view that the members attending the proceedings were wrongly using the production orders.

Shagufta Jumani, another member of the committee, said the chairman has power to issue production order.

Talking to The Nation after the committee meeting, Qasim Noon said the issue of production order would be raised with NA speaker and the ministry of law and justice. “Can proceed after taking input Speaker National Assembly and ministry of law and justice,” he said.

The committee also unanimously decided to appoint a Sub-Committee on the issue of health facilities for the parliamentarians. It was also decided that the sub-committee would also look into the issues and problems being faced by the parliamentarians in the Parliament Lodges regarding CDA.

On the amendment moved by MNA Salahuddin Ayubi about the suspension of the proceedings of the National Assembly for namaz, the Committee unanimously agreed to approve the amendment as per proposal given by Additional Secretary (Legislation) of the National Assembly.

The Committee pended the amendments moved by Ms. Shazia Marri and Dr. Nafisa Shah, MNAs till its next meeting of the Committee. On the Question of Privilege raised by MNA Ch. Abid Raza regarding implicating a MNA in a false politically motivated case in Kakarali Police Station .On it, the Committee unanimously decided that the RPO Gujranwala should further inquire the matter, prepare the report for the Committee and satisfy the member. However, the committee pended this Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the issue of air tickets and vouchers to the members and the conversion of those air tickets into credit cards, the Committee pended the issue till its next meeting with the direction to the PIA management to resolve the question and queries raised by the members.

The meeting was attended by, Ghulam Bibi, Nawab Sher, Khuram Shehzad, Makhdomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan, Muhammad Sajjad, Chaudhry Armaghan and others.