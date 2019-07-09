Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan assured that the government would soon include the media workers in the beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme.

She stated this while talking to the newsmen at village Koobey Chak-Sialkot before leaving for Islamabad here on Monday.

She said that after this inclusion all the media workers would get all the benefits of Ehsaas Programme. She said that the media workers’ inclusion in Ehsaas Programme would be a big step by the government towards the betterment and welfare of the media workers.

She said that the government was fully aware of the problems of journalists, adding that it was making all-out sincere efforts to solve these problems. She said that the journalists were the eyes and ears of the society.

She urged media to play pivotal role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan globally.

936 IMPARTED FIRST AID

TRAINING LAST MONTH

The community training teams of Rescue 1122 Sialkot gave necessary first aid training to as many as 936 people under the “First Aid in Every Home Programme” in Sialkot city during 22 different training sessions held in the last month.

Addressing the participants, Sialkot District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid said that this necessary first aid training could also help to save the precious lives in emergency. He added that these training sessions were held at government and private educational institutions, industrial units and at different work places to raise public awareness about the first aid emergency training.

He said that the male and female participants eagerly learnt the skills of saving the lives in emergency through the first aid including keeping the hearts and lungs restored through the artificial ways, to stop the flow of blood during emergency, to remove the outer hurdles from the way of taking breath etc. He said that everyone should come forward to get this first aid training n the larger public interest.