KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Monday directed his sub-ordinates to bring new professional units into tax net from the list of companies registered and available in the list of security exchange companies of Pakistan as well as the government, semi government, autonomous bodies and semi-autonomous bodies, having the registration of contractors of various categories and number of employees enrolled with them.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office here. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh , Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director E & T HQ Shahabuddin Khatri, Director Taxes II Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers also attended the meeting.

Chawla asked the Director Excise and Taxation Taxes II to hold regular meetings with the staff posted for professional tax collection, mobilize and guide them to chalk out strategies to boost the recovery of professional tax for achieving the desired target for the financial year 2019-20. The provincial minister also directed that all paid challans must be updated and authenticated immediately in computer system as per standard operating procedure.

He also took strict notice of the issue that certain officers had hired private persons for tax collection purpose and warned them of strict action if found involved in hiring private persons for official work.