ISLAMABAD - A minor girl on Monday lost her limb due to alleged negligence of the doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, parents claimed.

Details said that six years old Jia Mohsin from Murree was brought to the children hospital of PIMS for medical examination of her arm. But allegedly the doctors showed negligence which led to her arm amputation.

Father of the patient, Mohsin Ali in his complaint filed to PIMS administration said that he brought her daughter to PIMS Peads emergency after she complained of pain in her wrist. He said that the doctors on duty, Dr Mubashir and Dr Awais diagnosed fracture in her wrist and prescribed surgery for the same. But, for temporary treatment, they plastered her arm.

Mohsin Ali said that on the next day at Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), Dr Mubashir said that they will treat the patient by putting plaster on her arm through machine and that surgery was not required.

He said that the doctors did the same and assured them that the fracture had been treated through plaster.

He said that however, the arm of his daughter lost its movement and seemed infected after few hours of treatment.

The father said that they rushed his daughter again to PIMS Peads emergency as her condition was critical. The doctors again examined her and said that they had to amputate arm of the girl immediately.

“They asked us to sign on the forms for amputating the arm up to elbow,” he said.

He also said that the doctors’ negligence led to amputation of the arm of his child, while the said doctors also misbehaved with them when the family protested on their negligence and wrong treatment.

He said that her daughter was still in critical condition and strict action should be taken against doctors for their negligence in handling the patient.

Family members of the girl later locked the main doors of the children hospital and held sloganeering.

Executive Director PIMS Dr Amjad Mehmood while taking notice of the issue formed a committee to probe the matter and fix the responsibility. He said that possibly the incident occurred due to plaster on the arm, while the patient was also brought late in the hospital.

He said that a committee had been formed and proper inquiry will be conducted and responsibility will be fixed.