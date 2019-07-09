Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA)’s management in a move to improve the service delivery has reshuffled its several officers across the country.

The wide range transfers and postings have been made after the charge assumption of Capitan (Retired) Mushtaq Ahmed as acting member administration of NHA in addition to his own duties as general manager public relations.

The transfers and postings of officers working in BPS-17, 18 and 19 are made in National Highway Authority and those officers have been transferred who were remained posted on the same post for the last many years.

The sole objective of this countrywide transfers and postings is to promote good governance and ensure transparency in functioning of the Authority.

To this effect, the NHA has also chalked out policy of maximum three years tenure of posting on same post. These measures will eventually prepare ground to further improve the performance of the authority and timely and quality completion of NHA schemes will be ensured.

Project Director (KKH) NHA, Gilgit Mehboob Wali Khan is posted as general manager (in own pay & scale (OPS) Jaglot-Skardu Road Project while Director Asad Khurshid Malik is posted as GM (OPS) Construction at NHA, Lahore. Likewise Director (Contract Administration) Muhammad Jehanzeb Mumtaz Khan Niazi is posted as Director (RAMS) NHA, HQ & Director (P&CA) Muhammad Azam is posted Director (Revenue-ROW) NHA, HQ. Director NHA Kallar Kahar Samiullah Chattha is posted as Director (P&CA) NHA, HQ. Deputy Director (Engr) Nand Kumar Soofi is posted as Director (OPS) Design NHA, HQ and Atta-ul-Mohsin DD (Design) is transferred to NHA D.G.Khan office. Aftabullah Babar is posted as Project Director (Western- Corridor, Pindi Gheb to Hakla at NHA Tarnol office. Ms. Mariam Mumtaz Butt Director LM&IS is given the look after charge of Director (Resettlement/Social).