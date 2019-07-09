Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Nurses Alliance (SNA) Monday kicked off hunger strike and reiterated their demand to the provincial government for implementing written agreement signed two months ago.

SNA central leaders Ghulam Dastgeer, Atta Hussain Rajper, Heera Lal and Aijz Ali Kaleri started the hunger strike at the Karachi Press Club and said that they would continue till death, if their demands are not met.

The leaders said that they had been protesting for five days but no official of Sindh health department contacted them. They announced that SNA would completely boycott the emergency services and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of all hospitals of Sindh province from Tuesday (today) 12:00 pm after end 72 hours ultimatum, if provincial government doesn’t approve the summary comprised genuine demands of nurses.

The SNA was on boycott of wards in health facilities run by Sindh government for approval of health professional allowance, increase in stipend of nursing students, DDO powers for nursing school principals and promotion and up-gradation of nurses under four-tier formula.

Besides Karachi, nurses at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Mithi, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Badin, Kashmor, Dadu and other cities also continued boycott of duties on fifth day.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman and Dr Seema Zia lambasted the Sindh government during their visit to nurses’ protest camp. Speaking on the occasion, Sher Zaman demanded the resignation of Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu over ‘deteriorated’ health conditions in the province. He said that hospitals in Sindh were full of issues, adding that the Pakistan People’s Party had embezzlement all the budgets.

Dr Seema said that nurses are backbone of health department and they should be respected. She said PPP-led provincial government should implement written agreement signed two months ago with nurses.