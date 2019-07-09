Share:

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Usman Moazzam has said that more than 95 percent of work on the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has been done and the project is expected to be completed by November 20. Talking to the media during a visit to the cut and cover portion of the project near GPO Chowk on Monday, he said the project had been handed over to the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for carrying out electrical and mechanical work and test and commission trains for a period of six months. The work was scheduled to be completed within the deadline of November 20, 2019.

Chief Engineer of LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan said that civil work as well as track laying had been completed throughout the 27KM length of the project from Dera Gujjran to Ali Town on Raiwind Road.

The track had been constructed at an elevation of 14 meters from ground level while cut and cover section from McLeod Road to Chouburji was 1.7KM long.

At least 26 stations have been constructed, including two stations at GPO Chowk and Anarkali, which were underground. He said that more than 95 percent of work on the project had been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran on GT Road to Chouburji was 96.03 percent, on package-II from Chouburji to Ali Town was 94.17 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujjran was 94.90 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 96.34 per cent. More than 96 percent of the electrical and mechanical work had been completed, he added.