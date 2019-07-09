Share:

Opposition will move a resolution on Tuesday against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to Senate Secretary.

The 11-member opposition's anti-government Rahbar Committee had announced consensus to remove the chairman Senate .

The resolution requires signature of 26 senators, who will reach the parliament premises around 11:30am.

The Rahbar committee will hold a second session on July 11, where it will likely announce the name of joint candidate for the post of Chairman Senate .

The recently formed committee is made up of nine opposition parties and held its first meeting in Islamabad. In the first meeting, it took an oath of confidentiality and formulated a policy to run anti-government movement.

The Rahbar Committee also gave approval to elect a new Senate chairman from the party with the majority, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

The PML-N was considering the names of Raja Zafarul Haq and Musadik Malik along with two others for the post of Senate chairman.

It was learnt that during a session it was decided that PML-N would leave the position of opposition leader after the chairmanship of Senate. The Rahbar Committee also mulled over the name of the new opposition leader in Senate.