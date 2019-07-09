Share:

Lahore (PR) Outfitters Pakistan has become the most recent addition to the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Approved Employer Programme.

By joining this elite group, Outfitters has proven that its learning and development systems meet global best practices, and that it supports and provides for the continuing professional development needs of its staff. This milestone also reflects company’s commitment to tax compliance and transparency, as well as improvements in its governance and vision.

The fashion giant will now gain access to the future-ready finance talent with the right blend of skills developed by ACCA to cater to thebusinesses’ need to thrive in a digital world. It will also enjoy exclusive access to specialised services and knowledge through ACCA’s various products, specifically customised for approved employers in Pakistan.

The announcement was made at a high profile ceremony organised in Lahore which was attended by senior figures from both the organisations. Outfitters was represented by its CEO, Mr. Kamran Khushidand the CFO, Mr. Jawad Saleem. The certificate of approval was presented by Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan. ACCA’s Muhammad Shahid Khan, Head of Business Development – Central and Ali Ashraf, Business Development Manager – Lahore were also present.

Outfitters has successfully established its reputation for being the pioneer in providing the latest fashion apparel to the Pakistani consumers.With 100+ stores throughout Pakistan, it’s now emerged as the leading name in Pakistan’s clothing industry with plans for global expansion.