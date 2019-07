Share:

KARACHI - Passengers continue to face trouble due to prolonged delays of trains. According to details, Lahore and Quetta-bound trains are arriving late from Karachi.

Karakoram Express was delayed by 7 hours, Pak Business Express by 6 hours and 20 minutes, Allama Iqbal Express by 2 hours and 20 minutes, Awam Express by 3 hours, Karachi Express by 7 hours, and Shalimar Express by 6 hours. Khyber Mail Express was delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes, Green Line by 1 hour, Shah Hussain Express by 30 minutes, Jaffar Express by 2 hours and 40 minutes, Akbar Express by 1 hour and 35 minutes, Fareed Express by 1 hour, and Millat Express by 3 hours.