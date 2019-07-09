Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that economic wellbeing of the lower strata of the society will be ensured and development of human resources will remain focal point of PTI’s policies.

He said the Punjab Ehsas Programme was developed on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide necessary socio-economic protection to the disfranchised sections of the society. More than Rs17 billion has been allocated in the current fiscal year for the programme, he said. “A monthly allowance will be given to people above 65 in the entire province and Rs3 billion has been allocated for the Ba Himmat Buzurg Programme,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that saving the differently-abled people and their families from financial crunch is priority of the state. A monthly stipend programme for 200,000 disabled persons is being started under Hum Qadam Programme, he said. He said that looking after widows and orphans is fundamental duty of the state and this is a unique identity of the model of Riasat-e-Madina that no segment of the society is left unattended, he said.

“The government will give widows monthly stipend for living,” he said. Similarly, a five-year project is being started to provide equal economic opportunities to women and Rs8 million have been allocated in the current budget for the purpose. The chief minister said that the whole society is responsible for the restoration of people affected by acid burns and added that the government is providing Rs100 million for restoration of acid attack victims. Also, the chief minister said in a statement that recovery of the looted national money is the desire of every Pakistani and those who mercilessly looted the national resources burdened every child with debt. “Wrong economic policies of the past tremendously damaged the country. The opponents are afraid of discussing the economic destruction. Institutions are autonomous and across the board accountability is being done as it is need of the hour,” he said.

POLICE TORTURE CASE IN MULTAN

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of police torture on women in their house in Multan and suspended the Mumtazabad SHO. He has directed the CPO to hold an inquiry and submit a report, saying that police are responsible for protection of life and property of people and no one can be allowed to break the law.