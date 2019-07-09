Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the government spokespersons to give a ‘befitting reply’ to the attacks on the state intuitions.

Presiding over a meeting of the government spokespersons here, he said nobody will be allowed to ‘malign the state institutions.’

“There is no room for tolerance as far as the state institutions are concerned. Nobody can be allowed to attack them (the institutions),” PM was quoted as saying by a participant of the meeting.

The source said, “The PM was worried about the negative tactics of the opposition. He said no one should do politics on the integrity of the country.

An official statement issued after the meeting said, “Matters pertaining to country’s political situation came under discussion during the meeting.”

The PM made it clear that accountability process will not stop. “The tactics of the opposition won’t work. The process of accountability will continue,” the premier said.

The prime minster however urged the government spokespersons to avoid becoming party in the video scandal surrounding around accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s alleged confession of convicting former PM Nawaz Sharif under duress.

“Judiciary is free and independent, [and therefore] it should take notice of the matter,” a local news website quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz - the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif - showed journalists a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam Nawaz translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

Arshad Malik later denied being blackmailed into convicting ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for graft last year after the main opposition party showed secretly taped video that appeared to show him saying he was threatened over the case.

In a statement issued through the accountability court on July 7, Malik said that his comments in the video were pieced together and presented out of context and he had never faced intimidation to rule against Sharif.

During the yesterday’s meeting, PM Imran Khan gave important tasks to the spokespersons and said that attempts were being made to make national institutions “controversial.”

He directed to give befitting response to any attempt of the PML-N on the country’s institutions.

The premier said PML-N had also pressurised the judiciary in the past but this will not be tolerated in Naya (new) Pakistan.

On the video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik, the premier said that the government should not become a party in this regard.

“Judiciary is independent. It should itself take notice of the video,” he remarked.

The video incident highlighted the increasingly feverish political atmosphere in Pakistan, where the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan swept to power last year vowing to root out and punish corruption by past governments.

Since then, it has run into growing economic and political headwinds and was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund for Pakistan’s 13th bailout since the 1980s.

As the problems have mounted, opposition parties have stepped up attacks, accusing the government and its allies in the powerful military establishment of crushing dissent and orchestrating Sharif’s removal from power and conviction.

Nawaz Sharif is currently serving a seven year sentence for being unable to prove the source of income that had led to his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia. Under Pakistani law, this is taken to prove corruption.