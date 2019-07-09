Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reduced the powers of Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh by taking back portfolio of the Revenue Division from him, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Former minister of state for revenue Hammad Azhar has been elevated to the post of Federal Minister for Revenue Division, the notification dated July 8 states.

Azhar will no longer hold the office of state minister for revenue. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Azhar for his new post yesterday.

However, Sheikh will continue to serve as the adviser to the prime minister on finance and economic affairs.