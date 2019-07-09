Share:

LAHORE - A five-member delegation of the Punjab Police led by Special Protection Unit DIG left for China on an official visit on Monday. A police spokesman said that senior officers of the Punjab Police and the Ministry of Interior are part of the delegation. During their stay, the delegation would meet Chinese top officials to extend mutual cooperation and discuss professional matters.

During the scheduled meetings, matters regarding training of the SPU officials, communications, weapons and vehicles will also be discussed while Pakistani delegation will brief relevant officials about the security arrangements made for Chinese citizens, investors, and professionals in Pakistan, the spokesman said. After this visit, a senior level Chinese delegation will also visit Pakistan so that police forces from both the countries can benefit more from each other. In 2014, the Special Protection Unit had been established to provide best security cover to Chinese nationals working on development projects in Punjab as part of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.