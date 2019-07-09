Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA from PS 125 Federal B Area Karachi, Abbas Jafri, who is the backbone of Pakistani parliamentarians’ cricket team, which will play its inaugural match against the hosts, England, today set a unique example by turning his kitbag into traditional colours of Pakistan.

While talking to The Nation on Monday before travelling to England, Abbas Jafri said, “I had this kitbag since I had played U-19 cricket for Pakistan. I had an idea of showing Pakistan’s true and soft colours to international community and I worked very hard to give different look to my kitbag.

It has true colours of Pakistan, from the valleys of Hunza to the people of Sindh, from Balochistan to Kalash; we have a rich culture; we are the ambassadors of Pakistan and we have to promote our culture. I request Pakistan Cricket Board to use such things for Pakistan team as well, as we need to feel proud of our traditions and the beautiful places across Pakistan”.

As Pakistan team will also have a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May during the First Parliamentarians’ World Cup, I will present this kitbag to her as a token of love and how much we feel proud about the rich cultural values of my beloved country, he said.

Abbas further said, “Playing cricket was my passion since childhood and I was very fortunate to play at U-19 level and also was skipper of Karachi team at U-19 level. I had kept my kitbag for years in the hope that one day I might get a chance of showcasing my skills for Pakistan”.

He said that when trials for Pakistani parliamentarians’ team were announced, he tried his luck and managed to win four man-of-the-match awards for my performances for the team. “Now I am leaving to play highly important tournament of my life. I want to contribute towards Pakistan, which has given me so much name and fame.

I was also an actor and model and when I was selected for the Pakistani parliamentarians’ team, I made up my mind to show the rich culture of my country to the world, which is blessed with natural beauty. Abbas further said, “I will provide photographs of my kitbag to all the participating countries and will try to show actual sports and peace-loving image of Pakistan”. He said that as Pakistanis we need to show the international community our traditions and then will gift this kitbag to the British PM. I will request the PM and all sports-related athletes to make sure that whenever they embark on any international competition, they must ensure to carry some images, something which reflect the exact nature of Pakistanis”. We need to involve international community to present real picture, as world is living in different assumptions about Pakistan; they need to at least visit Pakistan once, he said.

I can challenge, once they reach Pakistan, they meet with people, they visit places, they will understand how much beautiful this country is and the negativity about Pakistan will die its natural death. I have taken the first step and I am sure many more to follow the same, Abbas concluded.