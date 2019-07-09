Share:

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has activated a dedicated helpline in Saudi Arabia for resolving the issues of especially Government Scheme pilgrims, said Director Hajj Tariq Rehmani.

In a message received here, he asked the pilgrims to contact their respective Muavineen-e-Hajj in person or through toll free no 800-1166622 for any help or query. A reliable network has already been working for examining services being provided to pilgrims also resolving pilgrims’ issues. Pakistani Muavineen have already been deployed outside residences of pilgrims in Madina Munawwara for providing instant help to pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims can also register their complaints or seek information via the 042-111-725-425 helpline. They can also get answers about Hajj related queries via 051-9205696, 051-9216980, 051-9216981 and 051-9216982.