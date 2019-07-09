Share:

When I visited the Government girls primary school of Koonshakat in tehsil Tump, I was shocked. I thought if it is a school for humans or a pen for animals. Two of its rooms are without roofs, doors, and windows. There is no water and no boards. There are no bathrooms for female students, and they go to neighboring homes. During these summer vacations, the school needs to be repaired.

The education authorities are requested to look into the matter and start its contraction as soon as possible.

SAJJAD NEZAR,

Tump.