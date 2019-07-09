Share:

Lahore (PR) The 5th Annual Project Demo Day of the School of Computer and Information Technology (SCIT) concluded at BNU’s Tarogil Campus. The Day is SCIT’s annual three-day final year project display event. This year, the graduating students presented over 20 projects developed at the culmination of their four-year Bachelor’s degree programs in Software Engineering and Finance & Business Computing. Members Board of Governors BNU Mr. Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and Mr. Kasim Mahmud Kasuri were the Chief Guests at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies respectively and deeply appreciated the efforts by the students.

The projects delved into a variety of cutting edge technologies including Internet of things, robotics, data analytics and artificial intelligence. End products included health care applications, industrial safety support applications, home automation applications, 3D-games and many more. This time round, SCIT’s Demo Day also had key representatives from the IT industry, research centers and academia showcasing their work. This gave an excellent opportunity for visitors to get a thorough overview of developments in academia and industry, and is hoped to help spark collaborative ventures and learning avenues between students and the IT industry.