ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior with its chair Senator Rehman Malik Monday paid rich tributes to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shaheed Burhan Wani on their death anniversaries falling on July 8.

The meeting was commenced with a rich tribute to Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Senator Rehman Malik said the sacrifices of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Kashmir are a testimony of their resolve towards the cause of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris have the legitimate right of self-determination duly endorsed by United Nations through its Resolution.

He added that the great sacrifices of young freedom movement leader Burhan Wani and generations against Indian atrocities will not go in vain.

The committee also showed its solidarity with the victim families of Bosnia whose loved ones were killed in Srebrenica Massacre that had taken place in the month of July 1995.

“We remember Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 3rd death anniversary today for his matchless services to the humanity, particularly to the helpless people of Pakistan,” said Senator Maik.

He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was pride of Pakistan and a beacon of light for all social workers who served the humanity without discrimination of religion, language and sect.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan briefed the committee on the murder of minor girl Farishta in the capital. The chair informed the meeting that he had taken the suo motu notice immediately after the said incident was reported in the media and had directed the secretary interior and IGP to submit a detailed report on fourteen questions asked by the committee.

Senator Malik added that the Islamabad police have submitted its report to the committee that they have arrested the main suspect in the abduction and murder case of 10-year-old girl Farishta.

The IGP said that police have arrested the suspect for allegedly abducting Farishta and killing her. He informed that it was a blind case which had no clue to trace and identify of culprit, however, the police successfully identified the culprit who is under trial. He also informed the committee that the culprit was a habitual criminal, had already booked in two similar cases earlier, but unfortunately, he managed to escape the trial through making a settlement with the victim families.

Senator Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to move the necessary amendments in the relevant law to remove the loopholes so that culprits might not take advantage out of court settlement. He said that crimes against children should not be tolerated and this committee will be pursuing such cases to its logical conclusion. He asked the Ministry of Interior to announce award for each member of the police team who investigated the case. He also directed Islamabad police chief that the concerned investigating officer should be promoted to the next rank as award. He directed that those police officials, who were responsible for not registering the case on time, should be investigated and dealt in accordance with the law. The chair accepted the request of IGP that police will give an in-camera briefing in the next meeting.

The Committee considered “the Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019”, moved by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad in the house. After a threadbare discussion, the committee unanimously passed the proposed. Senator Rehman Malik highly appreciated Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed for bringing such a valuable legislation and said that this bill is the need of the hour.

He said the essence of the bill to integrate the community was highly appreciable so that the people living in the same vicinity will stand together at all times.

The chair observed that the draft bill would devise a strategy for a positive social change by introducing a small community units like Mohallah Committees for one locality with a co-operation based mechanism.

The committee also considered “the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Substitution of Section 489F of PPC and amendment of Schedule-II of CrPC)”, introduced by Senator Ateeq Shaikh.

The meeting also considered the point of public importance regarding theft of mobile phones from Faisalabad Dry Port Faisalabad which was raised by Senator Ateeq Shaikh in the house on 18th September, 2018. Senator Malik said that he had directed in the previous meeting of the committee that an internal inquiry should be conducted and now responsibility has been fixed as the culprits have been arrested. The matter was disposed of following submission of report by the police.