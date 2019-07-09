Share:

Islamabad - CIA police of Islamabad arrested 3 drug pushers from different areas of the city and seized drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday. He said that crackdown against drug pushers in capital had been launched, adding that SP Investigation Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted teams headed by DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan. A police team of Mushtaq Ahmad SI, Syed Asim Ali ASI along with other officials arrested 3 drug pushers from areas of Abpara and industrial Area. These drug pushers were identified as Aman, son of Aziz, resident of Jalala, Mardan, Ali, son of Abbas, resident of Khyber Agency, and Rab Nawaz, son of Gul, resident of Kamal Abad, Rawalpindi.

The police team also recovered 1120 grams of hashish and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.