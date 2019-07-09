Share:

KARACHI - Third death anniversary of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed in the city with people from all walks of life commemorating his services for the humanity.

Edhi was born on January 1, 1928 in Indian Gujarat and dedicated his life to philanthropy by establishing Pakistan’s biggest foundation by his name.

Edhi Foundation has rescued over 20,000 abandoned infants, trained over 40,000 nurses and taken care of not less than 50,000 orphans until now.

The foundation has the largest chain of shelters working across the countries with 330 centres. Ambulance service offered by the foundation is world‘s largest according to an estimate with over 600 vehicles dedicated for the purpose.

It still has one of the biggest ambulance and other welfare services infrastructure in the Sindh province especially in Karachi.

Quran Khuwani was offered at Edhi centres across the city, where the founder of the welfare entity was paid tribute for his services.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion of third death anniversary of legendary Abdul Sattar Edhi said he had re-written modern history of selfless social service. “Edhi had respect for humanity and he served them with without any discrimination,” he said and added there was hardly any recent example of such a man in recent history.

Edhi despite his old age kept toiling to provide relief to the homeless, ailing and poor people, “this was the manifestation of his commitment to his cause,” he said and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest him in eternal peace.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anticorruption Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his statement which is issued here today paid rich tribute over the famous social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi (Late). On this occasion Wahab said that throughout Pakistan eulogizing the services of the late social worker. Abdul Sattar Edhi who delivered great human services for the people of Pakistan and also all over the world. Advisor in his statement paid rich tribute on third death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi. He further said Edhi Untiring service for humanity would always be remembered. He said that Molana Abdul Sattar Edhi is a mile stone for human services. Wahab praising the services of social worker. He said this type of person born in the centuries. He was the Identity of Pakistan. He was no more in this world but his services for humanity will be remembered always in the mind and heart of the peoples of Pakistan. He further said the people of Pakistan and the world will remember him in the golden words as their hero. Molana Abdul Sattar Edhi was a beacon of light and inspiration and work for the poor people without any discrimination.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, Farooq Sattar and other political leadership also paid tribute to the services. Shaikh also went to the grave of Edhi and offered fateha. He said that his services wil be remembered and way he paved for the welfare of the humanity should be a path to be followed by every citizen of the country.