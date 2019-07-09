Share:

Istanbul (AA) Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday congratulated Greece’s main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his victory in the Sunday’s general elections, voicing hope for enhanced bilateral ties.

“We congratulate the New Democracy leader Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has won the snap general elections held in Greece yesterday (July 7) and has been entitled to form the Government,” Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

New Democracy party (ND) led by Mitsotakis scored a clear victory in snap general elections on Sunday, according to an unofficial count released by the country’s Interior Ministry.

Out of which Center-right ND has secured 40% of the votes, thus claiming 158 seats in the 300-member Greek parliament.

“With the establishment of the Government under the leadership of Mr. Mitsotakis, we hope that our bilateral relations will be further enhanced on the basis of the friendship between Turkish-Greek peoples.