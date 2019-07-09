Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a simple ceremony held at Conference Room of CM House pinned badges to the newly promoted police officers, including two Additional Inspector General of Police and 19 superintendents of police.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and family members of the newly promoted police officers. Those who were pinned badges of higher grade were two additional IGs, Ghulam Nabi Memon and Imran Yakoob Minhas who have been promoted from grade BS-20 to Bs-21.

The DSPs promoted to the post of superintendent of police include Asim Bhutto, Noorul Haq Rind, Naseem Akhtar, Khalid Khan, Aijaz Bhatti, Zulfikar Langah, Shoaib Khan, Saleem Akhtar, Ejazuddin, Ahmed Baig, Sher Khan Rind, Ayoub Durrani, Mohammad Hassan Khaskheli, Shamoon Rehan, Jawed Ibrahim, Tauseef Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed, Jamil Ahmed and Rao Aslam.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, the chief minister congratulated them and their families and said the promotion was a recognition of an officer. “With promotion your responsibilities have multiplied and I am sure you would work with more dedication and devotion,” he said. Shah said that police have played a significant role in targeted operation launched to restore peace in the city. “Many of your colleagues laid their live in the line of their duty,” he said. He added the policemen deserve special respect for their hard work.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah also congratulated the newly promoted officers and said the promotion tof an officer to higher rank was the hounor and recognition of the services.

He told them that their promotion was their right and must be given to them in time. “Your promotions have been made a little late but we have given you your right,” he told the SPs.

IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam said that it was for the first time that 19 DSPs have been promoted to the rank of SPs. He hoped that the promoted officer would prove to be an asset of the police department.

At the end of the program a group photo of the newly promoted officers was made with the chief minister and the policemen had brought sweetmeat with them which the distributed there.