ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday said Burhan Wani’s mission for Kashmir freedom continues in the occupied territory “despite enhanced Indian brutalities”.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said a shutdown was observed in Occupied Kashmir on Monday, the third death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani, showing that Indian state terrorism has failed to crush Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination.

Pakistan military’s chief spokesperson Asif Ghafoor highlighted the role of heroes in the attainment of collective aspirations of a people in his tribute to the martyred Kashmiri youth, who has become an icon of the rejuvenation of Kashmir freedom struggle.

“Nothing comes without commitment, dedication and sacrifices. Heroes do it at the cost of their today for better tomorrow of next generations,” the ISPR DG tweeted, with BurhanWani hashtag.

Separately, the Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday also welcomed the second report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashmir, which calls for fully respecting the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as protected under international law.

He said in a statement, “We again welcome the OHCHR’s recommendation for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the gross and systematic human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Report once again recognizes human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

“It documents the excessive use of force by the Indian occupation forces, the continued use of pellet guns to kill and maim defenceless civilians and extrajudicial killings in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations,” Faisal said.

He added: “It also records use of various forms of arbitrary arrests and detentions to target protestors and political dissidents, the impunity from accountability enjoyed by the Indian occupation forces under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act.”

The report also notes the restrictions on expression and movement of independent journalists to prevent the voices of Kashmiris reaching the international community, the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson reiterated: “there is simply no parallel between the horrendous human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and the prevailing environment in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Unlike held Kashmir, “which is the most militarized zone in the world, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan remains open to foreign visitors.”

Faisal said the only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is to grant the people of occupied Kashmir the legitimate Right to “self-determination as recognized by the numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions, which is essential for the security and stability of South Asia and beyond.”

Pak-India ties have been tense ever since the killing of Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian assertion.

In February, India accused Pakistan of backing the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. The latest confrontation erupted after the suicide bombing on February 14. The attack was allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan denied any link.