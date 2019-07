Share:

A family court in Multan issued arrest warrant of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani’s daughter Fiza Batool on Tuesday.

According to details, Fiza Batool's ex-husband Khurram Khan filed a complaint that she had refused meeting of her son with him.

Family court judge Akhtar Hussain heard the complaint filed by Khurram Khan who claimed that Fiza Batool ignored courts's and refused meeting of her son with him. The couple separated in the year 2009.