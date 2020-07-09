Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University has uploaded the challan form on its official website in a bid to facilitate students in depositing the second installment of their admission fee. According to the Director Admission on Wednesday, the university has decided the 17th July would be final deadline for for those students who have still not submitted their second installment of fee. Mian Muhammad Riaz, Director Admissions, stated, “In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice-Chancellor, had provided the facility of depositing admission fee in two equal installments to the candidates interested to get admission in the programs offered in the second phase of Spring 2020 Semester”.