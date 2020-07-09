Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has under­lined the need for developing the Kachi Abadis on modern lines hav­ing all facilities like schools, col­leges, hospitals, commercial areas, mosques, parks and playgrounds and open spaces for roads.

Chairing a follow-up meeting on transformation of Kachi Abadies into developed areas, here on Wednesday, the President said that the poor class had been ig­nored in the past and it was essen­tial to initiate measures to raise their living standards.

The meeting reviewed various proposals to transform the Kachi Abadis into living areas. It dis­cussed different options to con­structively utilize the government land in Karachi. The meeting con­stituted a sub-committee, under the Chairmanship of Governor Sind, Imran Ismail with the man­date to find some workable solu­tion into the federal government land and quarters illegally occu­pied by the people. The meeting also constituted another sub-com­mittee to be headed by Secretary Ministry of Housing to devise a conceptual architectural plan for the development of government land and flats occupied by ille­gal occupants and submit the re­port within six weeks. It also em­phasized to study regional best practices with regard to transfor­mation of Kachi Abadis into de­veloped areas and apply the same model in Pakistan for the uplift of Kachi Abadis. It was agreed to take all stakeholders on board before initiating the development plan for Kachi Abadis and federal gov­ernment land and quarters in Ka­rachi.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Chairman Naya Pakistan Hous­ing Authority (NPHA), Lt. Gener­al (Retd) Anwar Hyder, Secretary to the President, Tariq Najeeb Na­jmi, Secretary Housing & Works, Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, Deputy Chair­man NPHA, Major General Amir Aslam, Additional Attorney Gen­eral, Ch. Aamir Rehman, Busi­nessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and ex-Chairman Association of Build­ers & Developers of Pakistan, Has­san Bakhshi, MNA Najeeb Haroon and Chairman Sindh Infrastruc­ture Development Company Lim­ited, Samar Ali Khan.