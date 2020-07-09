ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need for developing the Kachi Abadis on modern lines having all facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals, commercial areas, mosques, parks and playgrounds and open spaces for roads.
Chairing a follow-up meeting on transformation of Kachi Abadies into developed areas, here on Wednesday, the President said that the poor class had been ignored in the past and it was essential to initiate measures to raise their living standards.
The meeting reviewed various proposals to transform the Kachi Abadis into living areas. It discussed different options to constructively utilize the government land in Karachi. The meeting constituted a sub-committee, under the Chairmanship of Governor Sind, Imran Ismail with the mandate to find some workable solution into the federal government land and quarters illegally occupied by the people. The meeting also constituted another sub-committee to be headed by Secretary Ministry of Housing to devise a conceptual architectural plan for the development of government land and flats occupied by illegal occupants and submit the report within six weeks. It also emphasized to study regional best practices with regard to transformation of Kachi Abadis into developed areas and apply the same model in Pakistan for the uplift of Kachi Abadis. It was agreed to take all stakeholders on board before initiating the development plan for Kachi Abadis and federal government land and quarters in Karachi.
The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA), Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Hyder, Secretary to the President, Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Secretary Housing & Works, Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, Deputy Chairman NPHA, Major General Amir Aslam, Additional Attorney General, Ch. Aamir Rehman, Businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and ex-Chairman Association of Builders & Developers of Pakistan, Hassan Bakhshi, MNA Najeeb Haroon and Chairman Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Samar Ali Khan.