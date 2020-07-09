ISLAMABAD - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that India’s unilateral action of annexing Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a blatant violation of United Nations charter and it may trigger a new conflict in the region.
Addressing a seminar on New Domicile Law in the held Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi said that India’s unilateral action to annex IOK through military force had already triggered a new border conflict.
“India’s actions are tantamount to jeopardizing the world peace as China, Pakistan and India, the three countries who have a claim on Kashmir, are nuclear-capable countries. India can’t get away with Kashmir occupation,” he added.
He said the Indian occupation of Kashmir had sent a message of ‘might is right’ to the world and if the United Nations failed to intervene, its fate would not be different from League of Nations which had failed to resolve disputes and conflicts.
Afridi urged the people of Pakistan to take to the roads to lodge their protest on India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir. “If the Americans can take to the streets in large numbers despite the spread of Coronavirus epidemic on the murder of George Floyd, why can’t Pakistanis lodge their protest? We need to engage our youth on Kashmir issue and build new narratives on Kashmir by exposing the Indian atrocities against helpless Kashmiri people through social media,” he said.
“The illegal act of fascist Indian regime has pushed the region towards a nuclear war. If the world fails to intervene now, the implications of a nuclear conflict would go beyond region,” he said.
Afridi assured the Kashmiri people that Kashmir Committee would raise Kashmir issue at all forums. He said he would reach out to all Kashmiri leaders.