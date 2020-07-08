Share:

KOLKATA - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday confirmed that this year’s Asia Cup has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Asia Cup has been cancelled,” Ganguly said during an Instagram chat with Vikrant Gupta. “It’s difficult to say which will be India’s first international series. We’ve done our preparations but we can’t do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly,” the former India captain added. IANS had earlier reported that the BCCI had made it clear that the window, which suits the PCB, doesn’t suit the Indian board. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had said that the Asia Cup would be held either in September or October. A BCCI official had told IANS that the PCB could also look at postponing the PSL next season and host the multi-nation event in that window.

The BCCI can then look at adjusting the calendar accordingly and playing in the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup was set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September this year before the PCB agreed to let the Sri Lankan cricket board host the tournament.