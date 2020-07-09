Share:

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday cautioned that it'll suspend the permit of pilots found smoking during working flights.

The explanation read that the authority has gotten numerous complaints against pilots smoking within the cockpit. It said, "Disciplinary activity will be taken against pilots found smoking within the cockpit".

The mandates have been issued by Executive Flight Benchmarks Pakistan Respectful Flying Specialist.

The Civil Aviation Authority also said, "Cabin crew and ground staff can moreover hold up complaints against pilots smoking while on working flights."