ISLAMABAD - Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour along with Defence Advisor Colonel Douglas Grimshaw called on Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy at his office on Wednesday. Matters pertaining to Civil Aviation were discussed during the meeting. Aftab Khokhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senior officers of Aviation Division and Civil Aviation Authority were also present in the meeting. Secretary Aviation emphasised the importance of constructive engagement between aviation sectors of both countries. Avenues for further cooperation to facilitate the people of both countries were deliberated upon during the meeting.