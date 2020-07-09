PESHAWAR - Spokesman of the Minerals Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the department has detected numerous cases of unauthorized mining in the province and lodged FIRs against all those involved in the menace.
The spokesman said during the campaign, the field workers of the department were manhandled and even received life threats but despite all the hostilities they worked day and night to eliminate the un-authorized mining.
The department, he said, acknowledged the efforts and dedication of its entire field staff for rendering services to boost the revenue and control un-authorized mining across the province.
The spokesman said that senior officers of the Mines and Minerals Department were regularly paying visits to the far-flung areas to promote authorized mining by putting to auction all available mining blocks through transparent and open bidding which were otherwise used as big opportunities for un-authorized mining.
Moreover the provincial government has introduced landmark legislation in Mineral Sector to encourage investment besides the people of merged tribal districts have been given first right over their minerals deposits.