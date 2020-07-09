Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority organised a webinar on Wednesday to attract foreign investors to buy plots in upcoming auction of New Blue Area. The authority is going to auction 24 plots of Blue Area in this month on an incentivised package under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. A portion of Blue Area falling in sector G-9, on the southern side of Jinnah Avenue was earmarked for the purpose and it was tailor-made by the authority to attract maximum investment. The speakers in the webinar were Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lieutenant General (Retired) Anwar Ali Haider, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulkfiqar Bukhari, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, Town Planning expert Dr. Tariq Habib Malik, Member Planning CDA Dr. Shahid Mehmood and Director Building Control CDA Muhammad Fasil Naeem while the session was moderated by a known town planner Khurram Farid Bargatt. Speaking on this occasion, SAPM Syed Zulkfiqar Bukhari said that in real estate industry the most important thing is the location of any project and the New Blue Area project is a beautifully located site of the capital. He said the site has a park face while it is also a well-planned project. He urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in the project and informed that a dedicated cell have been formed where approvals would be made immediately and no delay would be tolerated. He said this project would also increase the business activity in Islamabad while also increase the value of commercial properties.

even in nearby business centres. Chairman NPHDA Lieutenant General (Retired) Anwar Ali Haider said that it is an important project and it will kick of the construction activity in Islamabad.

He said the government wants to revive the construction industry in Pakistan and it is very keen in the implementation of this project.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed said the authority has prepared unique building bylaws to give architectural freedom for designs to investors which will make the city more beautiful. He said contrary to old blue area, separation between every plot has been ensured which makes every plot open from all sides.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shahid Mehmood highlighted the important features of the project and informed that CDA has increased the FAR ratio while multiple uses are being allowed for the construction of buildings.

He said the plots sizes are different from 672 to 10,000 square yard to make attraction for both small and big investors according to their needs. He said the project has an attractive layout and investors have huge benefits in it.