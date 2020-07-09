Share:

China encourages the private sector to fund transportation infrastructure, and no restrictive threshold shall be set for private investment in this aspect, the authorities said in a circular on Wednesday.

Market access barriers should be leveled to maintain a fair competition order, said the circular jointly issued by 12 departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission.

For example, private enterprises should not be restricted from bidding projects because construction enterprises must set up subsidiaries in places where the projects take place, the circular said.

More should be done to innovate and improve systems and mechanisms to create a favorable policy environment, it said.

Private enterprises are encouraged to participate in the construction of major railway projects, the operation and development of railway passenger and freight stations, mobile internet services and express logistics, it said