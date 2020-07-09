Share:

Chinese and Qatari restorative specialists on Wednesday held a video conference to share involvement and ability in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health authorities and specialists from both nations, counting Zhong Nanshan, a famous respiratory teacher from China's Guangzhou Therapeutic College, Zhou Jian, the Chinese envoy to Qatar, and Saleh Ali Al-Marri, collaborator serve of open health ministry for health issues, gone to the conference.

The Chinese specialists briefed Qatari partners on China's encounter in COVID-19 anticipation and treatment, as well as the usage of corona virus testing advances.

The two sides too held in-depth trades of sees on the issues that Qatar is most concerned almost, counting corona virus avoidance and control, test investigation, clinic care, immunization advancement and social management. Zhou saluted the brotherly companionship between China and Qatar, as appeared in their participation and common offer assistance in mutually battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese emissary pledged that China will make the most extreme endeavors to assist Qatar vanquish the widespread, including that the Chinese government office in Qatar will proceed to advance participation, trades and experience sharing with Qatar within the well being sector.

Al-Marri commended China for effectively controlling the widespread in a moderately brief period through taking conclusive and successful measures.

He said that, with the lull of the corona virus widespread, Qatar has easily entered the moment stage of normalization handle, and China's encounter and logical investigates will offer assistance Qatar control the widespread sooner.

Qatar's Well being Service on Wednesday reported 608 modern COVID-19 cases, raising the overall number of diseases within the Gulf state to 101,553.

The passing toll rose to 138 and the entire re-cuperations come to 96,107, the service said in a explanation