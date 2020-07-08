Share:

Our Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, commenced his press conference on the 26th of June by drawing an analogy that in order to save an extremely ill patient, it is required that all sorts of medical procedures—including surgery, radioactive therapy and chemotherapy—are carried out. This example was used to justify the stance of the government against the pilots who allegedly hold fake licenses and Mr. Sarwar deemed the actions as much needed reforms.

I do not disagree with the learned minister, and in fact it appears that the analogy referred to applies to government actions in all areas which require reform. However, it is astonishing that despite these actions, the actual issues and problems remain unaddressed. Using the same analogy, one can say that if a patient is suffering from fever or flu, he does not require any surgical procedure or chemotherapy to cure them. In the same manner, our government always jumps to extreme measures without addressing basic issues.

Being affiliated with the legal fraternity and having the opportunity to closely examine the cases of pilots (allegedly) holding fake licenses, I am disheartened to see the stance taken by our government after the unfortunate air crash. It is evident that our government is attempting to shift and divert the attention from the real issues of maintenance, airworthiness of aircrafts and the shortcomings of the Civil Aviation Authority, towards the pilots and making them a scapegoat. The statement made by Mr Sarwar on the floor of Parliament has attracted media attention all over the world. Our government needs to realise that the repercussions of such actions shall be devastating for our aviation industry.

I call upon the minister of aviation to conduct a thorough inquiry of all officers of CAA who are equally, if not to be blamed more in the circumstances. One can also hope and pray that our government shall not carry out any further adventurous ‘medical procedures’ without identifying the actual ‘illness’, under the garb of ‘saving lives’.

MUJTABA S. RAJA,

Karachi.