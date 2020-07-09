Share:

LAHORE - Meetings between Nazir Chauhan and party delegations were held with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we are eliminating political interference from national institutions and tax evasion will never be accepted.

In the past, merit was ignored but it will not happen now.According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met Nazir Chauhan Provincial Parliamentary Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar, Member of PTI, Chaudhry Mian Waheed and others here at Governor House on Wednesday.

Political and other important issues were discussed during the meetings.

Punjab Governor said that Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking steps to reform the institutions, ensuring merit and transparency at all levels as promised. He also said that institutions were being strengthened in real sense at the local level. He said that the preparation of locally manufactured ventilators is a great achievement for Pakistan.

He said, Inshallah, we will move forward with similar achievements in every field and make the country strong and prosperous. He said that the government has provided political relief to the poor families, who lost their jobs due to the corona crisis.

We have given Rs 12,000 per family through Ehsas programme without any discrimination. In this difficult time, we will not leave the poor families alone and support through every possible means will be provided. Governor Punjab said that the CPEC project is leading the economic and social development of Pakistan in a tremendous way. CPEC also is a guarantee of a bright and lasting Pakistan.

The practical manifestation of Pak-China friendship will bring this project to fruition in all circumstances. CPEC as the masterpiece of development of this country is moving ahead successfully.

He said that the government is committed to a balanced strategy to save the people from corona as well as from economic problems.

He said that the people of Pakistan, along with the government have to fulfill their responsibility to stop the spread of coronavirus and all of us together have to save Pakistan from further spread of corona in all circumstances.