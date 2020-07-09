Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Communication and Works Department has approached the quarters concerned of elementa­ry and secondary edu­cation department to se­cure 60 kanal more land located along the Darra Tang-Chashma Road for the under construction Cadet College, claimed Executive Engineer of C&W Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday.

While briefing Bannu Division Commission­er Shaukat Ali Yousafzai about the pace of work on the college project, he said that the first phase of the project was initi­ated in 2017 and would complete in June 2021 with the cost of Rs 851 million.

Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb and Assis­tant Commissioners Na­dir Shahzad Khan and Sajjad Husain inspected the under construction building. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure use of quality ma­terial and complete the project within specified time frame.

The executive engi­neer of communication and works department told the commissioner that the college would be equipped with academic and admin blocks, library, multipurpose hall, a hos­tel for students, residenc­es for principal and vice principal, teachers and other employees, guest house, guard rooms and other facilities.