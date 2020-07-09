LAKKI MARWAT - The Communication and Works Department has approached the quarters concerned of elementary and secondary education department to secure 60 kanal more land located along the Darra Tang-Chashma Road for the under construction Cadet College, claimed Executive Engineer of C&W Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday.
While briefing Bannu Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai about the pace of work on the college project, he said that the first phase of the project was initiated in 2017 and would complete in June 2021 with the cost of Rs 851 million.
Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb and Assistant Commissioners Nadir Shahzad Khan and Sajjad Husain inspected the under construction building. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure use of quality material and complete the project within specified time frame.
The executive engineer of communication and works department told the commissioner that the college would be equipped with academic and admin blocks, library, multipurpose hall, a hostel for students, residences for principal and vice principal, teachers and other employees, guest house, guard rooms and other facilities.