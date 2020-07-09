Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan while addressing the officers and officials of Anti Riot Force (ARF) has lauded the exemplary performance of the Force in maintaining law and order in the city and handling the mobs and protests in professional manner.

ARF is the Turkish model highly trained force and well equipped with latest gadgets according to the needs of the hour to tackle protests, riots, ensure security as well as law and order.

SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SP Headquarters/ARF Malik Jamil Zafar, DSPs of ARF Shahid Riaz, Azmat Hyat and Imran Nawaz along with other officers attended the meeting. Anti Riot Force is playing pivotal role in ensuring security, maintenance of law and order of the city, he added.

Ashfaq Khan said, all out efforts are being carried out for the welfare of the force including approval of special allowance for its members on the lines of Dolphin Squad. He said efforts are also in pipeline for strengthening and reorganizing the force to improve its working and expand its function to police stations level.

DIG Operations further said Safarish culture is discouraged in police department and all postings in ARF will also be done purely on merit, following the equivalent policy. Tolerance, patience against untoward behaviour of protesters and dealing the agitators with politeness should be the earmark of the force during tackling any law and order situation, utilizing their best and extraordinary professional skills as well as latest technology and equipment. DIG Operations also listened to the problems of the officers and officials of Anti Riot Force and issued directions to the SSP Operations and SP ARF for their earliest redressal .