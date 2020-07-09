Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir’s lake-city of Mirpur jolted after earthquake of comparatively high intensity was experienced the second successive day at 01.43 am (midnight) on Wednesday, local authorities had confirmed. The area was shaken following the catastrophe - that lasted for about 3 seconds. No loss of life or property was known immediately from any part of the Mirpur and adjoining areas following the calamity. Earlier earthquake measuring 4.3 Magnitude at the Richter Scale had hit Mirpur city and adjoining areas at 12.27 am on Tuesday. People rushed out of houses to open spaces in panic. The frequent wave of the earthquakes in Mirpur city containing the country’s largest reservoir – Mangla dam, has spread severe panic among local population in entire area.