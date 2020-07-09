Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Scrutiny Committee to finalise the PTI Foreign Funding Report by August 17.

The directions were given in the detailed June 2, 2020 order of the ECP which was released on Wednesday (Yesterday).

The Order details the complaints of the petitioner and PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar regarding the conduct of the Scrutiny Committee seeking an early conclusion of the scrutiny transparently and in accordance with the TORs.

According to the detailed order of ECP, after the submission of the report by the Committee on August 17 next, the Commission will decide the issue after the perusal of all the record submitted by parties and collected by the Committee from SBP with the assistance and cooperation of the parties and their counsel.

The order further stated that equal opportunities will be given to both parties to assist the Commission in a meaningful way to reach the credible conclusion.

The commission further directed the Scrutiny Committee to submit its final report to the Commission within the shortest possible time instead of referring applications submitted by the parties to the Commission for decision as this situation was causing delay.

It is pertinent to mention here that the petitioner Akbar S. Babar had raised several objections on the Committee’s refusal to share with the petitioner documents submitted by PTI and bank statements acquired from the State Bank of Pakistan under law.

The petitioner had also complained in its application that the Scrutiny Committee had not conducted any effort to seek details of PTI fund raising.

He had lamented that the Committee has not revealed any effort to seek details of PTI fund raising and mode of remittance to Pakistan, PTI bank accounts maintained abroad and the money received in private bank accounts of PTI employees.

It must be noted the petitioner Akbar S Baber is of view that he was a founding member of the party and “entitled by law to have access to full accounts of the party but the Committee is determined to deny the lawful access” and therefore the petitioner cannot be part of an eyewash of a scrutiny.

The petitioner had frequently requested the Commission for the requisition of the entire record and conduct the scrutiny itself or direct the Scrutiny Committee to submit its fact finding report no later than two weeks from the date of the ECP order.

Meanwhile, the Scrutiny committee on Wednesday also met however there was little progress as one member of the Committee had recently retired and his replacement was yet to be notified.

However, the next meeting of the Scrutiny Committee was scheduled for July 15.

While talking to The Nation the petitioner and PTI founding member said that it was a good step forward in the most awaited and important case in the history of country.

He maintained that the entire concept of “Madina Kee Riasat” was turned on its head when the ruling party was hiding instead of answering legitimate questions of public interest.

He claimed that the case was deliberately delayed by PTI on one pretext or another and was an ‘historic abuse of law’ by the ECP.

He concluded that all the political parties were public entities and must be regulated under relevant laws and it was the right time to set a precedent so that rest of the parties think before doing any illegal activities.