The government is likely to announce only one holiday if Eid-ul-Azha falls on Friday, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

As per reports, the prime minister has directed that no additional leaves will be approved for employees of government institutions and offices. They will only be able to avail holidays on the Eid-ul-Azha days.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 31st as per calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry had said last month.

In a Tweet, Chaudhry had said that the moon for the month of Zilhajj will be seen in Karachi and its surrounding areas on July 21. He added that the moon could be sighted with the help of binoculars and in some areas, with the naked eye as well.

Last week, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had said Prime Minister Imran Khan will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha at his home and has advised people to remain indoors and refrain from meeting others to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

He further said, "The government has formulated strict rules and regulations to avoid the spread of coronavirus, while district administration has been directed to ensure implementation of these precautionary measures."