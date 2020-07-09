Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - As many as eight low-lying riverine villages inundated as water level of Sindh River found increased at Taunsa Head located in Kot Addu, canal department sources revealed on Wednesday.

Arrival of water level at Taunsa barrage was recorded about 227,000 cusec with 199,970 cusec feet water releasing through over-flowing from it. DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and TP link canals were provided 7500, 8300 and 11443 cusec water respectively, added the sources.

Water level in Sindh River was getting increased gradually following heavy rains fall at mountainous area, with expectation of further downpour could augment water level across the river, alarmed canal department.

Submerging of eight villages had cut off land connection elsewhere across the district. Locals of low-lying areas were compelled to migrate some safer places by private boats. Allah Bukhsh, Kareem Bukhsh, Allah Bachaya and others held complaint in this regard that private boats’ owners were doing over-charge to shift them out of affected places. They called for providing boats at official level. They further said that protective embankments got dilapidated with passage of time here, which could be strengthened through placing bunch of stones over it. They also regretted that there were no shades and relief camps placed at any safer area of the district.