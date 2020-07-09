Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik jointly chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review action against hoarders of flour and sugar. Commissioner Lahore Division Danish Afzal, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and officers concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners, and DPOs participated through video link. The meeting decided to carry out physical verification of stocks in flour and sugar mills and take stern action in case of non-cooperation by the millers. The Chief Secretary directed the administrative officers to send verified reports on stocks at the earliest. He directed action against the mills not giving supply in the market in accordance with their stocks. He directed the confiscation stock of such mills and selling the same in the market at government rates within 24 hours. He said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to ensure the sale of flour and sugar at the official rates. He said that administrative officers not providing relief to the people would be removed from their posts. The meeting also decided to shift cattle markets out of the cities in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.