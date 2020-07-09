Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the primary joint working group on Chinese security presided over by Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha discussed various steps to improve security of Chinese nationals working on the CPEC and other projects in the province and to enhance bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan to control coronavirus.

The meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday was attended by Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, Foreign Ministry Director General China Mudassar Tipu, DIG Special Branch Abdul Karim, Additional Secretary Health Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Chinese Security Arshad Manzoor, Chinese Consulate officials in Lahore and representative of law enforcement agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Momin Agha said that in the current situation, security of the CPEC and other projects continued with the cooperation of China was not only limited to the protection of Chinese people but also it was the matter of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to provide foolproof security to the Chinese people in the province.

Momin Agha said that China, with the help of its medical experts, doctors, and paramedics, had managed to control the epidemic like coronavirus in a short period.

He mentioned that Pakistan, especially the Punjab government wanted to benefit from the experiences and expertise of Beijing in efforts to overcome the pandemic. He also issued instructions regarding conducting coronavirus tests of security officials and private guards deployed for security of Chinese nationals. The meeting decided that the Chinese Consulate would ensure that Chinese nationals extend cooperation to law enforcement agencies in security measures, besides complying with the coronavirus SOPs and security protocols.

Expressing satisfaction over security arrangements, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin praised the professionalism of the federal government and its agencies, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan Army, the Punjab government, and its departments.

He said that China stood by Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus and in the light of its experience would continue to provide it with technical assistance in the medical field and all kinds of cooperation.

The Chinese consul general said that on the instructions of President Xi Jinping, China was providing medical equipments, protective gear, and medicines to Pakistan to control the coronavirus.